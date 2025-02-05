Natalya Wants To Face WWE NXT’s Kelani Jordan

– During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, WWE Superstar Natalya revealed Kelani Jordan as a talent from WWE NXT who she wants to work with. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Natalya on the NXT Superstar she wants to face: “Kelani Jordan — she was a gymnast and she all of a sudden got hired by WWE. She’s somebody that I want to work with. She’s got such a great attitude. She loves what she does, she’s committed, she wants to be a student of the game, she wants to learn everything about what she’s doing. She wants to be inventive, and creative, and I love that.”

On the current WWE women’s division: “We have the greatest women’s division, across the board, from NXT to SmackDown, and Raw. It’s the strongest it’s ever been.”