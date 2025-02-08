Natalya Wants To See Jordynne Grace on the Main Roster

– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, veteran WWE Superstar Natalya spoke about Jordynne Grace signing with WWE, noting that she would love to see Grace on the main roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Natalya on Jordynne Grace: “I would love to see that. Now that Jordynne Grace has announced that she’s signed with WWE, I would love, love, love to see. I’d love to see her on the main roster. Of course, I’m lobbying for her to come to Raw so that we can have a match. But if she was in NXT, I would go to NXT. If she was on SmackDown, you never know. I could fight with somebody to get over there. But yeah, I’d love to work with her. I think she’s so talented.”

On Grace’s talent: “She posted a photo the other day of herself from the past, she didn’t look like the way she looks now. It was so cool because she’s worked so hard to diet and lose weight and just tone up and to be her absolute best. She’s really transformed her whole entire body because she’s so passionate about this and you see her early work in the ring and where she is now. She loves this. She’s a student of the game. She loves wrestling. I think every person that she competes against, she brings out their best work. So, yes, I would love to work with her.”

Grace and Natalya both competed in the women’s Rumble match last weekend at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025.