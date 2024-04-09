wrestling / News
Natalya Says She Wants To Wrestle Jordynne Grace, Grace Responds
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), Natalya expressed interest in a match with TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, who made her WWE debut at this year’s Royal Rumble.
She said: “I thought it was so cool that we brought Jordynne Grace over for the Royal Rumble. I wanna wrestle Jordynne Grace. So I would love to compete against her. I’m dying to bring Gail Kim out of retirement. Gail, she’s so underrated, she’s so talented. To work with her, or work against her, she’s amazing.”
Grace replied on Twitter: “Come through the prohibited portal.”
Come through the prohibited portal 🕳️ https://t.co/VHLNKMivVm
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 9, 2024
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 9, 2024
