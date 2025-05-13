Natalya Says She Was Tentative About Writing Her Book At First

Natalya says she had some concerns about writing her memoir when she started writing it. The WWE star’s The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE releases in October, and she recently spoke about the process of writing the book in an appearance on the Nikki & Brie Show. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On starting to write the book: “I was a little tentative when I started writing the book… There’s a lot that I’m kind of scared to share and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there. I don’t want to say this or they’re not going to let me say this, or WWE is not going to want me to say this or this might offend this person,’ and then I just was like, You know what? F**k it.’ Write it. Just write it. Just say what you have to say.”

On WWE’s reaction to the book: “They were so supportive of my book. It made me so happy. I was so happy … they didn’t say, ‘You can’t say this or you can’t say that,’ they fully embraced it and it was such a great feeling because it only reconfirmed that it’s so good to be able to share your story.”