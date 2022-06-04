wrestling / News
Natalya Wins Smackdown Women’s Championship #1 Contendership on WWE Smackdown
We have the new #1 contender to the Smackdown Women’s Championship as of this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, and it’s Natalya. Natalya defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge on Friday’s show to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey’s championship.
There’s no word on when the match will take place. Rousey is not yet set for a match at Hell in a Cell, which takes place Sunday from Chicago and airs on PPV.
Shotzi gets the final laugh.@ShotziWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GRiN9MJYcV
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 4, 2022
Work smarter, not harder.@NatbyNature will face @RondaRousey for the #SmackDown Women's Championship! pic.twitter.com/xLGNLafMmR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 4, 2022
Work smarter, not harder.@NatbyNature will face @RondaRousey for the #SmackDown Women's Championship! pic.twitter.com/xLGNLafMmR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 4, 2022
The Baddest Woman on the Planet vs. The BOAT #SmackDown@RondaRousey | @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/Ftd22lcUxH
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update on How AEW Stars Feel About Going to WWE After Cody Rhodes’ Exit
- Latest On AEW Talent’s Reaction to MJF’s Dynamite Promo & Situation
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown