Natalya Wins Smackdown Women’s Championship #1 Contendership on WWE Smackdown

We have the new #1 contender to the Smackdown Women’s Championship as of this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, and it’s Natalya. Natalya defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge on Friday’s show to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey’s championship.

There’s no word on when the match will take place. Rousey is not yet set for a match at Hell in a Cell, which takes place Sunday from Chicago and airs on PPV.