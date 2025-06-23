Natalya Says Women’s Locker Room Loves Having Nikki Bella Back

Natalya says that the women in the WWE locker room are happy to have Nikki Bella back in the company. Bella made her return to WWE earlier this month on Raw and Natalya spoke about how well the Hall of Famer’s return was received backstage in an interview with the Toronto Sun.

“The girls just loved seeing her,” Natalya said (per Wrestling Inc). “It was just like she was right back in the groove, like she hadn’t missed a beat.”

She continued, “That’s the thing that people don’t see behind the scenes of what we do, is that it’s a sisterhood… We don’t all have to get along 24/7, but at the end of the day, we’re a group of women that really love and respect each other, and Nikki understood that.”

Bella found herself on the wrong side of Liv Morgan in her return. Morgan is now out of action in an unrelated matter as she was injured during her match with Kairi Sane and underwent surgery.