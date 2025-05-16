Natalya Says WWE Career Won’t Be Complete Until She Wins Women’s Intercontinental Title

Natalya says that she needs to win the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship before she feels like her career is complete. The WWE Women’s Intercontinental and United States Championships were introduced late last year, and Natalya spoke about wanting the championships in an interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

“Why I’m so hungry is because I’m not resting on a title,” Natalya said (per Wrestling Inc). “The last time I won a title in WWE was in 2017, so it’s been eight years since I’ve won a title. So when Triple H introduced the new Women’s US Championship and the IC Title, I was just like those are two championships that I want to have.”

She continued, “I’ve never had a singles match against Lyra [Valkyria] or worked against Chelsea [Green] in a championship match. So to me, I don’t feel like my career will be complete unless I win that Women’s IC Title.”

Natalya will get the chance to add a non-WWE title to her resume when she challenges Kenzie Paige for the NWA Women’s World Championship at the Crockett Cup this weekend.