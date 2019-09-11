Natalya on Returning to Calgary Where She Started Her Wrestling Career

– The Calgary Sun recently published the latest column by WWE Superstar Natalya, who discussed the upcoming return to Calgary for WWE on September 20. Below are some highlights.

Natalya on what Calgary means to her career: “I started my wrestling career in Calgary in 2002, learning my craft under my uncles, Bruce and Ross Hart, in Stampede Wrestling; which was originally my grandfather Stu Hart’s promotion in Western Canada. I couldn’t have asked for better coaches. They taught me so many important fundamentals in the beginning years that I carry with me to this day. I learned how to wrestle in The Dungeon, at the Hart House, which resides in Calgary. Most kids had a sandbox in their backyard, but we had the “Dungeon,” where some of the greatest wrestlers in the world started their careers.”

Natalya on having her first match in Calgary: “The first venue I ever performed in was the Ogden Legion Hall in Calgary, which we lovingly renamed “The Ogden Legion of Doom.” We set up our own ring at the Legion and performed every Friday night as if we were performing at WrestleMania. Sometimes there would only be 50 people in the audience, but It didn’t matter to us how many people showed up because as performers we knew we were doing what we loved. It was at the Ogden Legion where I discovered my passion for performing in front of a crowd, which was the icing on the cake. Sometimes the smallest crowds made me the most nervous, but I learned how to overcome stage fright in those early days by finding my focus in the ring. It really helped prepare me for my career in WWE. I miss those times, but knowing that they helped shape my work ethic and wrestling style today, I’ll be forever grateful.”

Natalya on returning to Calgary: “Returning to Calgary will allow me to live my dreams where it all started for me, and I will get to say thank you. I know my grandpa Stu Hart will be watching from above, cheering me on, with the best seat in the house, one that he helped build. It doesn’t get much more special than that.”