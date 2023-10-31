wrestling / News
Various News: Natalya’s Assistant Mocks Matt Cardona’s ‘Small Package,’ Kenny Omega Recalls His Undertale Entrance
– Natalya’s assistant Bob took a shot at Matt Cardona ahead of his boss’ match with Chelsea Green on tonight’s Raw. The two are set to compete in a Trick-or-Street Fight on tonight’s show, and Nattie’s assistant posted to her Twitter account, sharing a notable pic of Natalya and Cardona which he caption:
“This is Bob. Natalya’s ravishing assistant. This image isn’t news, as Ms. Neidhart’s loss record will clearly show, she’s always been susceptible to the small package.”
Green wasn’t amused and retweeted it, writing: “BOB, DELETE THIS NOW OR I WILL GET MY LAWYER INVOLVED.
Cc: @gimmickattorney @LucaCrusifino”
– Kenny Omega posted to his Twitter account to look back on his Undertale entrance on the Halloween 2019 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega wrote:
“Since I lost yesterday I’ll talk about something 4 years ago
At face value this was a real fun collab. Much like my WK entrance against Tanahashi though, there was a lot of deeper meaning to this that I hope to one day talk about. Still a great memory, though”
