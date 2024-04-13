WWE News: Natalya’s Contract Set To Expire Soon, More On Exit Of WWE EVP of Talent Dan Ventrelle

As previously reported, EVP of Talent Relations Dan Ventrelle left WWE after a year and a half with the company. Fightful Select has more on his deals and how people felt about him backstage. It’s been reported that Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and others all have deal expiring soon. You can add Natalya to that list, as her deal expires in a couple of months and negotiations with WWE haven’t started. Several have blamed Ventrelle for so many talent contracts getting so close to expiring before negotiations begin.

It was noted that talent weren’t exactly thrilled about working with him during his time in the company. He was actively discussing several new deals when he was let go, but several people didn’t think he was a good fit for his position.