Nathan Frazer Says He’ll Pay Dominik Mysterio a Visit On WWE NXT

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Nathan Frazer Dragon Lee Image Credit: WWE

Nathan Frazer is looking to get some payback on Dominik Mysterio during tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Frazer got in a brawl with Mysterio in a WWE Digital Exclusive from last night’s Raw and posted to Twitter today, writing:

“Since Dom decided to track me down at RAW tonight…

I’ll happily pay a visit on @WWENXT tomorrow.”

PWInsider has confirmed that Mysterio, the current NXT North American Champion, will be on the show.

