Nathan Frazer Says He’ll Pay Dominik Mysterio a Visit On WWE NXT
October 17, 2023 | Posted by
Nathan Frazer is looking to get some payback on Dominik Mysterio during tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Frazer got in a brawl with Mysterio in a WWE Digital Exclusive from last night’s Raw and posted to Twitter today, writing:
“Since Dom decided to track me down at RAW tonight…
I’ll happily pay a visit on @WWENXT tomorrow.”
PWInsider has confirmed that Mysterio, the current NXT North American Champion, will be on the show.
