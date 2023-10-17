Nathan Frazer Says He’ll Pay Dominik Mysterio a Visit On WWE NXT

Nathan Frazer is looking to get some payback on Dominik Mysterio during tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Frazer got in a brawl with Mysterio in a WWE Digital Exclusive from last night’s Raw and posted to Twitter today, writing:

“Since Dom decided to track me down at RAW tonight… I’ll happily pay a visit on @WWENXT tomorrow.”

PWInsider has confirmed that Mysterio, the current NXT North American Champion, will be on the show.