Nathan Frazer Looks Back On His Injury At NXT Halloween Havoc 2022, Thought He May Be Done

Nathan Frazer suffered an injury at NXT Halloween Havoc last year, and he looked back at the show in a recent social media post. Frazer suffered the injury during the NXT North American Championship ladder match at the show and was out for seven months. He posted to Twitter on Sunday ahead of this Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc 2023 night one to reflect on the last year.

Frazer wrote:

One year ago today I competed in my very first WWE PLE, a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc. I was ready to go absolutely nuts and show the world exactly who I was. I did just that… but it came at a price.

I lost 7 months of my career following this match, and I’ll be honest there were times in my recovery where I legitimately thought I may be done.

Turns out, I’m not even close to being done. Every single time I step back in a wrestling ring since that night is a godsend. So for that and every other blessing in my life, I’m so grateful.