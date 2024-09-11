wrestling / News

Nathan Frazer Responds to Attack by The Bloodline on WWE NXT

September 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT The Bloodline 9-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

As noted, The Bloodline made a surprise appearance last night on WWE NXT TV, decimating The Street Profits, along with NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom, who were facing Profits in a title bout. Nathan Frazer later commented on The Bloodline’s attack on social media.

Frazer wrote, “Fraxiom would like to offer their services to The Tribal Chief. The original one.” You can view his comments below:

