Nathan Frazer Responds to Attack by The Bloodline on WWE NXT

– As noted, The Bloodline made a surprise appearance last night on WWE NXT TV, decimating The Street Profits, along with NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom, who were facing Profits in a title bout. Nathan Frazer later commented on The Bloodline’s attack on social media.

Frazer wrote, “Fraxiom would like to offer their services to The Tribal Chief. The original one.” You can view his comments below: