wrestling / News
Nathan Frazer Responds to Attack by The Bloodline on WWE NXT
September 11, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, The Bloodline made a surprise appearance last night on WWE NXT TV, decimating The Street Profits, along with NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom, who were facing Profits in a title bout. Nathan Frazer later commented on The Bloodline’s attack on social media.
Frazer wrote, “Fraxiom would like to offer their services to The Tribal Chief. The original one.” You can view his comments below:
Fraxiom would like to offer their services to The Tribal Chief…
The original one. https://t.co/hHtasq8oHI
— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) September 11, 2024