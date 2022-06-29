wrestling / News
Nathan Frazer Reveals He’s Currently Dealing With An Injury
June 29, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT 2.0 wrestler Nathan Frazer revealed that he has been absent from TV because he’s dealing with an injury.
He wrote: “Dealing with a little injury right now, I’ll be back before you know it.”
Dealing with a little injury right now, I’ll be back before you know it👊🏻🙏🏻#WWENXT
— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) June 29, 2022
