Nathan Frazer Reveals He’s Currently Dealing With An Injury

June 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nathan Frazer WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT 2.0 wrestler Nathan Frazer revealed that he has been absent from TV because he’s dealing with an injury.

He wrote: “Dealing with a little injury right now, I’ll be back before you know it.

Nathan Frazer

