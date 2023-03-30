– WWE.com has announced the lineup and preview for tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up:

* Nathan Frazer vs. Javier Bernal

* Valentina Feroz vs. Lash Legend

NXT Level Up preview: Frazer primed for exciting clash against Bernal

A can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up is set to feature Nathan Frazer locking horns with Javier Bernal, as well as Valentina Feroz seeking a big win against Lash Legend.

Frazer recently burst back onto the scene and competed in an NXT North American Title bout against Wes Lee on NXT 2.0 last month. Despite coming up short, Frazer turned in a jaw-dropping performance while participating in his first match in more than four months.

Of course, the underhanded Big Body Javi is all too eager to take a match against someone who is still getting reacclimated to the squared circle after missing so much time, especially after Bernal won his most recent NXT Level Up match against Oba Femi.

Elektra Lopez seemingly wants to pick a fight with Feroz and has been stalking her during several of her matches.

Will Lopez again interfere in Feroz’s business, and if she does, can Feroz maintain her composure and earn what many would consider to be an upset win against Legend? Can the outspoken Legend back up her words against her smaller foe?

