Nathan Frazier Comments On Winning NXT Heritage Cup

As previously reported, Nathan Frazier won the Heritage Cup on last night’s episode of NXT, defeating Oro Mensah, who was substituting for champion Noam Dar. Frazier spoke to WWE Digital about the win after the match.

He said: “I don’t have the words. This has been a dream since literally the age of 10 to just say, ‘I am a champion in WWE. That’s one thing, but I just want to thank my parents. It’s not always the most normal thing when a kid goes, ‘I wanna be a WWE superstar when I grow up.’ For them to be like, ‘Alright, if this is what you want to do, then we support you 100%.’ This is for then today. This is for all my friends back home who supported me, who believed in me. This is for all the fans who supported and believed in me. I came to this company a few years ago, and around that time, there were a lot of folks out there who thought that I would come here and I would fail, that I would fall flat on my face. Tonight, June 13th, 2023, I took the very first step in proving every single one of those people wrong. And make no mistake, this is the first of many championships for Nathan Frazer in the WWE. I don’t know what else to say.”