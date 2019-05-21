wrestling / News
National Championship Finals Match Set For MLW Fury Road
– The first-ever MLW National Openweight Champion will be crowned next month at MLW Fury Road. MLW announced on Tuesday that the finals of the tournament will take place at Fury Road, with Alex Hammerstone facing Brian Pillman Jr. The show goes down on June 1st in Waukesha, Wisconsin at the Waukesha County Expo Center.
The announcement notes:
The bad blood between Alex Hammerstone and Brian Pillman can be traced to a hideous moment this past spring in Chicago where Hammerstone humiliated Pillman and destroyed Teddy Hart’s gold chains as a wounded Pillman’s eyes swelled with tears.
Since this time, Pillman has sworn payback.
Now fate has put Hammerstone and Pillman on a collision course in a historic championship bout set to air on beIN SPORTS live at 9pm ET / 8pm CT on Saturday night June 1.
With Hammerstone soundly defeating Gringo Loco in semi-finals competition and Pillman punching his ticket to the finals with a competitive victory over Rich Swann, the two bitter enemies now fight over championship gold.
Will Pillman cement his place in the Hart Foundation by winning the National Openweight Championship? Or, will Hammerstone realize his destiny and clinch the title as the self-proclaimed franchise brings the belt back to The Dynasty? Find out LIVE June 1 in Waukesha, WI.
The updated card for the show is:
* Tornado Tag Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & The Von Erichs vs. CONTRA Unit
* World Middleweight Championship Match: Teddy Hart vs. Jimmy Havoc
* National Openweight Championship Finals: Alex Hammerstone vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. MJF
* Austin Aries vs. Adam Brooks
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner
* Rey Horus vs. Myron Reed
Also appearing: Low Ki, Salina de la Renta, Ricky Martinez, Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver, Daga, Air Wolf, Kotto Brazil, and more.
