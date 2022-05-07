wrestling / News

National Heavyweight Title Match Added To NWA Alwayz Ready

May 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Alwayz Ready Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced a National Heavyweight title match for their Always Ready PPV, with Jax Dane defending against Chris Adonis. The event happens at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN on June 11. The only other match announced so far is an NWA TV title match with Tyrus defending against Mims.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Alwayz Ready, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading