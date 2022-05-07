National Heavyweight Title Match Added To NWA Alwayz Ready

The NWA has announced a National Heavyweight title match for their Always Ready PPV, with Jax Dane defending against Chris Adonis. The event happens at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN on June 11. The only other match announced so far is an NWA TV title match with Tyrus defending against Mims.

