National Heavyweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr

Silas Mason will defend the NWA National Heavyweight Championship and more on next week’s NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced the following matches on this week’s Powerrr for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube:

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Silas Mason vs. Devan Dixon

* Max The Impaler vs. TBA

* Country Gentlemen vs. Slime Ballz

* Joe Alonzo vs. Rey Fury vs. Luke Kurtis