National Openweight Championship Match Set For Next Week’s MLW Underground
Davey Richards will defend his MLW National Openweight Championship on next week’s episode of MLW Underground. It was announced on tonight’s show that Richards will defend his title against Johnny Fusion (aka John Hennigan), who turned on Richards during tonight’s show.
Richards then said later in the show that he’d face Fusion any time, anywhere. Cesar Duran appeared on the Tron with Fusion, who said he’d see Richards next week.
BIG FIGHT NEXT WEEK: @RichardsWesley VS. @TheRealMorrison! @ReelzChannel #MLWUnderground pic.twitter.com/mOoUSN05Bo
— MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 22, 2023
