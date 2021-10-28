wrestling / News
National Openweight Championship Match Set For MLW Fusion Season Premiere
October 27, 2021 | Posted by
The next MLW National Openweight Champion will be crowned on next month’s season premiere of MLW Fusion. It was announced on tonight’s show that Alex Shelly, Myron Reed, Alex Zayn, Zenshi, and one other opponent will do battle on the November 25th episode of Fusion in a Ladder Match.
Alex Hammerstone relinquished the title after he won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu at MLW Fightland. The match is set to take place and be taped at the War Chamber and MLW Fusion tapings next Saturday.
