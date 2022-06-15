National Openweight Title Match Added To MLW Battle Riot IV

Major League Wrestling has announced a National Openweight title match for MLW Battle Riot IV, with Alex Kane defending against Davey Richards. The event happens on June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Major League Wrestling today announced a National Openweight Championship bout: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards as MLW presents Battle Riot IV at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Pound-for-pound one of the world’s greatest wrestlers faces the undefeated National Openweight Champion and leader of the Bomaye Fight Club Alex Kane in a high stakes title fight.

Since signing last May, Alex Kane has dominated the competition and conquered all in his way to winning and retaining the National Openweight Championship. Tossing adversaries effortlessly en route to “Suplex Island”, Kane is a grappling machine, cleaning out the division… except for one man: “The American Wolf” Davey Richards.

Following their controversial clash in Philadelphia, Richards now looks to shut up and tap out the braggadocious “Suplex Assassin” and complete his year-long hunt for gold.

Having returned after a 4-year sabbatical from the ring, this title bout is the defining moment of a comeback or the sobering reality that Alex Kane is the undeniable ultimate hybrid wrestler.

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!