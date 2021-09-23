wrestling / News

National Openweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA

September 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fusion Alpha 2

MLW has announced three matches, including a National Openweight Championship match, for next week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA. MLW has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night:

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Tom Lawlor
* Arez vs. Aramis
* Alex Kane makes his singles debut.

