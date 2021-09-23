wrestling / News
National Openweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA
September 22, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has announced three matches, including a National Openweight Championship match, for next week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA. MLW has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night:
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Tom Lawlor
* Arez vs. Aramis
* Alex Kane makes his singles debut.
NEXT WEEK it's the debut of the "Suplex assassin" @Alex_kane11. #MLWFusion |
▶️ https://t.co/JIOBDlr6ez pic.twitter.com/SEF0HDWUIq
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 22, 2021
