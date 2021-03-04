wrestling / News
National Openweight Title Match Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion
MLW has announced a National Openweight Championship match for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. The company announced on this week’s episode that Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against LA Park after Salina de la Renta issued the challenge on behalf of her client, and Hammerstone accepted.
The company also announced that in two weeks, Mil Muertes will battle Parrow. MLW: Fusion airs Wednesdays on YouTube, DAZN, and Fubo Sports.
NEXT WEEK the National Openweight title will be on the line as @alexhammerstone defends his title against one half of the MLW World tag team champions @laparktapia.#MLWFusion |
🔗 https://t.co/W9ZNC5ldKS pic.twitter.com/SLknJ57xF7
— MLW Fusion TONIGHT! (@MLW) March 4, 2021
Earlier tonight the challenge was put out and we can now confirm that in two weeks time @Mesiasaaa will go one on one against @Parrow_.#MLWFusion |
🔗 https://t.co/W9ZNC5CP9s pic.twitter.com/svfFHmXtvG
— MLW Fusion TONIGHT! (@MLW) March 4, 2021
