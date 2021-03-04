wrestling / News

National Openweight Title Match Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion

March 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion

MLW has announced a National Openweight Championship match for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. The company announced on this week’s episode that Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against LA Park after Salina de la Renta issued the challenge on behalf of her client, and Hammerstone accepted.

The company also announced that in two weeks, Mil Muertes will battle Parrow. MLW: Fusion airs Wednesdays on YouTube, DAZN, and Fubo Sports.

