National Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr
November 21, 2023
Mims will defend the NWA National Championship on next week’s NWA Powerrr. The company announced the following bouts on Tuesday’s show for next week’s episode, which will air on YouTube:
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Mims vs. Carson Drake
* Tiffany Nieves vs. Ruthie Jay
* Tim Storm & Jax Dane vs. Trevor Murdoch & Paul Burchill
* Bryan Idol & Natalia Markova vs. Thom Latimer & Kamille