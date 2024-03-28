wrestling / News
National Title Tournament Match & More Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr
The NWA has announced a National Championship Tournament match and more for next week’s episode of Powerrr. The following matches are official for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on the CW App:
* NWA National Championship Tournament Match: Carson Dale vs. Thom Latimer
* Trevor Murdoch, Mike Knox & Eric Smalls vs. The New Spectaculars 2.0
* Joe Alonzo vs. Mo Jabari
* The Slime Ballz vs. The Kidz