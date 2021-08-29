Nationwide Arena Advertising Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Rematch at WWE Extreme Rules

– Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena is advertising a Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at next month’s WWE Extreme Rules 2021 event. You can see the preview video promoting the upcoming title match that was posted on Nationwide Arena’s official YouTube channel below.

WWE has not yet announced the title matchup. Becky Lynch made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam this month and defeated Bianca Belair in an impromptu match for the SmackDown Women’s title. Belair was originally scheduled to face Sasha Banks for the card.

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is slated for September 26. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.