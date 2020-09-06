wrestling / News

Natural Nightmares, Scorpio Sky, Matt Cardona Defeat Dark Order At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Matt Cardona AEW Dynamite 1

The Natural Nightmares, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Cardona defeated The Dark Order at AEW All Out tonight. Highlights from the match are below.

Matt Cardona

