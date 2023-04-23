wrestling / News
Naturally Limitless Poised To Team Up For Next Week’s Rampage
April 23, 2023
Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes are ready to team up as Naturally Limitless in the ring for next week’s AEW Rampage in Florida. The duo’s match was announced during tonight’s show, with their opponents as yet to be determined. You can see the original Twitter announcement from AEW below.
.@RealKeithLee & @dustinrhodes | Naturally Limitless descend on Florida next week on #AEWRampage!
WATCH #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/x0dO1jp3nX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2023
