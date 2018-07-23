Nazi-Gimmicked Wrestler Blitzkrieg Investigated By Employing School District

– Independent wrestler Blitzkrieg is under investigation by the school district that employs him over his Nazi gimmick persona in the ring. The Blast reports that Kevin Bean, who works as Blitzkrieg the German Juggernaut, is being investigated by the Spring-Ford Intermediate School where he works as a teacher over a viral video of his entrance at a World-Wide Wrestling Alliance show where he shouts “Sieg Heil!” and makes the Nazi salute while waving a flag bearing the Iron Cross.

School district spokeswoman Erin Crew said in a statement, “was made aware of a video featuring an employee, outside of the school setting, participating in an amateur wrestling event. Once administrators were made aware of the video they acted immediately to conduct an ongoing internal investigation. As this is a personnel matter, further details will not be addressed publicly…The actions portrayed in this video do not represent the core values of the school district. As an educational organization, we pride ourselves in providing a safe and nurturing learning environment.”

Bean was not available for comment from the outlet. You can see the video of his entrance below. The Blast quoted WWWA owner Dino Sanna as saying Bean is a “good guy and not a hateful person,” and is very religious with close ties to his church. Sanna noted that no one has ever complained about the character, who is a heel in the company.