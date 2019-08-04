wrestling / News

Fan Throws Up Nazi Salute to Marcel Barthel At NXT Live Event

August 4, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
A fan in attendance at tonight’s NXT Live event in Largo, FL appeared to throw up Nazi salutes to NXT wrestler Marcel Barthel, according to other fans who attended the show. The fans noted that Barthel and other wrestlers and fans wanted the fan thrown out, and ultimately he was escorted out for a short period time but then allowed to return (h/t WrestlingInc).

