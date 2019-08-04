Fan Throws Up Nazi Salute to Marcel Barthel At NXT Live Event

A fan in attendance at tonight’s NXT Live event in Largo, FL appeared to throw up Nazi salutes to NXT wrestler Marcel Barthel, according to other fans who attended the show. The fans noted that Barthel and other wrestlers and fans wanted the fan thrown out, and ultimately he was escorted out for a short period time but then allowed to return (h/t WrestlingInc).

If you ignorantly throw up a Nazi-centric sign during the entrance of a German wrestler, you deserve to be thrown out of any event ever. Props to @Marcel_B_WWE for calling it out and telling him he should be ashamed of himself. That’s not all he should feel. #NXTLargo — christine (@ChristineLRM) August 4, 2019

The wrestler called for him to be thrown out. Other talent called for him to be thrown out. Fans called for him to be thrown out. Hey he remains in his seat. Shame on @WWENXT for allowing this to be an allowed behavior. — christine (@ChristineLRM) August 4, 2019

Oh wait. He’s back??????? LOL OH MY GOD. What a fucking trash organization. I hope his $20 is worth it. Disgusting. — christine (@ChristineLRM) August 4, 2019

Hey @WWENXT, why is a man who threw up a Nazi salute and taken away by security BACK in his seat?? He should be banned! #NXTLargo — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) August 4, 2019

Guy who threw Nazi salutes at @Marcel_B_WWE is still sitting front row. Come on #nxtlargo @WWENXT throw this guy out. — Josh McLaughlin (@laughlin_josh) August 4, 2019