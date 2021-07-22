wrestling / News

Various News: NBA Champions Bring Custom WWE Title to Celebration, ROH Previews Matt Taven vs. Vincent

July 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Milwaukee Bucks had the celebration for their NBA Championship, and their new custom WWE Title was along for the ride. You can see pics from the championship parade below, with Bucks star Bobby Portis carrying the title:

– Ring of Honor has released a new feature detailing the history between Matt Taven and Vincent ahead of their match at Glory By Honor Night 2. The piece, titled “A Tale of Blood, Betrayal and Brutality: The Road to the Last Stand Between Matt Taven and Vincent,” can be read here.

