Various News: NBA Champions Bring Custom WWE Title to Celebration, ROH Previews Matt Taven vs. Vincent
July 22, 2021
– The Milwaukee Bucks had the celebration for their NBA Championship, and their new custom WWE Title was along for the ride. You can see pics from the championship parade below, with Bucks star Bobby Portis carrying the title:
After being the top dog comes being The Big Dog. @TheAssociation
(via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/S1FCHclOxg
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 22, 2021
The People’s Champ. pic.twitter.com/dO8WPa69T0
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
– Ring of Honor has released a new feature detailing the history between Matt Taven and Vincent ahead of their match at Glory By Honor Night 2. The piece, titled “A Tale of Blood, Betrayal and Brutality: The Road to the Last Stand Between Matt Taven and Vincent,” can be read here.
