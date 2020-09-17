wrestling / News
AEW News: NBA Legend Says Eddie Kingston Is as Good on the Mic as The Rock, Inner Circle vs. Private Party Clip
– Former NBA star Mychal Thompson has put Eddie Kingston over big-time, saying the AEW star has Rock-level mic skills. Thompson posted to his Twitter account to praise Kingston after his promo on tonight’s Dynamite, which you can check out below.
Thompson posted:
“AEW’s Eddie Kingston is as good on the mic as the Rock was…Where did AEW find all theez great trash talkers and WWE has…Hmmmm…Lemme see…ONE? MVP…”
— Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) September 17, 2020
– AEW posted a clip of Chris Jericho & Jake Hager’s win over Private Party as they chase the AEW Tag Team Championships:
