AEW News: NBA Legend Says Eddie Kingston Is as Good on the Mic as The Rock, Inner Circle vs. Private Party Clip

– Former NBA star Mychal Thompson has put Eddie Kingston over big-time, saying the AEW star has Rock-level mic skills. Thompson posted to his Twitter account to praise Kingston after his promo on tonight’s Dynamite, which you can check out below.

Thompson posted:

“AEW’s Eddie Kingston is as good on the mic as the Rock was…Where did AEW find all theez great trash talkers and WWE has…Hmmmm…Lemme see…ONE? MVP…”

– AEW posted a clip of Chris Jericho & Jake Hager’s win over Private Party as they chase the AEW Tag Team Championships: