wrestling / News
NBA Player Chokes Out Another Player During Scuffle, Rhea Ripley Says Her Choke Is Better
During an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, Warriors forward Draymond Green put Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a sleeper hold. Gobert had been attempting to get in the middle of a scuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels at the time. Draymond has used wrestling moves on the court before, including stomps and low blows. He was ejected from the game and his status in the NBA is unknown. In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley said her choking out Dominik Mysterio was better.
Absolute chaos between the Wolves and Warriors started by Klay and Jaden pic.twitter.com/QHjpuijvuc
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 15, 2023
Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a sleeper hold pic.twitter.com/yivvAds10c
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 15, 2023
✨MAMI✨ https://t.co/Vw6j4ROJms
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 15, 2023
