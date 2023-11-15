NBA Player Chokes Out Another Player During Scuffle, Rhea Ripley Says Her Choke Is Better

During an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, Warriors forward Draymond Green put Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a sleeper hold. Gobert had been attempting to get in the middle of a scuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels at the time. Draymond has used wrestling moves on the court before, including stomps and low blows. He was ejected from the game and his status in the NBA is unknown. In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley said her choking out Dominik Mysterio was better.

