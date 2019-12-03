wrestling / News
NBA Star Damian Lillard Compares Attitude Era To NBA
December 3, 2019 | Posted by
– NBA star and noted wrestling fan Damian Lillard spoke with Complex where he compared the Attitude Era to today’s NBA. Highlights (via Fightful) are below.
“That’s the best era in wrestling; The Attitude Era. It’s similar to [The NBA] in how, there were so many stars in their own lane. You had Stone Cold, The Rock, Kane, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Rikishi. A bunch of people who weren’t, maybe the top dogs, but they were still WWF Superstars. The league is similar to that. I probably won’t ever be LeBron James or Kevin Durant because I’m always going to be [smaller] and this person, but I can be a star at being who I am and there’s going to be people out there who are going to look at me as their favorite. It’s similar in that way.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Rumor That Dixie Carter Wanted to Bring In Paul Heyman To Run Creative in TNA
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding
- Francine Discusses How She & Other Women Wrestlers Are Constantly Referred to As Ring Rats, Being Called ‘Shane Douglas’ Rat’, Feeling Bad for Carmella
- Hernandez on Losing His Singles Push in TNA Because Jim Cornette Quit the Company, How TNA Didn’t Want to Reimburse Him for His Neck Injury He Suffered There