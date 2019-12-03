NBA Star Damian Lillard Compares Attitude Era To NBA

– NBA star and noted wrestling fan Damian Lillard spoke with Complex where he compared the Attitude Era to today’s NBA. Highlights (via Fightful) are below.

“That’s the best era in wrestling; The Attitude Era. It’s similar to [The NBA] in how, there were so many stars in their own lane. You had Stone Cold, The Rock, Kane, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Rikishi. A bunch of people who weren’t, maybe the top dogs, but they were still WWF Superstars. The league is similar to that. I probably won’t ever be LeBron James or Kevin Durant because I’m always going to be [smaller] and this person, but I can be a star at being who I am and there’s going to be people out there who are going to look at me as their favorite. It’s similar in that way.”