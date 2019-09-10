UPDATED: Official Video of Enes Kanter Winning, Then Losing WWE 24/7 Championship (Pics, Video)

UPDATED: WWE has now posted the official video of Enes Kanter winning and then losing the WWE 24/7 Championship from and to R-Truth. You can see the video below, along with a video of Kanter talking about his title reign backstage:

ORIGINAL: NBA star Enes Kanter can now claim a WWE championship to his name thanks to the 24/7 Title. As noted in the Main Event spoilers, Kanter won the title after pinning R-Truth before Raw, though he quickly lost the championship back to Truth. He showed off his Boston Celtics jersey after winning the title to get heat from the crowd.

Kanter has long been a fan of WWE and has spoken often about wanting to join WWE when he retires from the NBA. Truth is now a 15-time champion with his latest title win. You can see pics and video of the segment below:

.@EnesKanter of the Celtics won the 24/7 Championship and then lost it to R-Truth at MSG 😂 #Raw pic.twitter.com/zSx6chZOvQ — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) September 9, 2019

How many is this? 15? pic.twitter.com/NoMZfSy8Sa — Hannah Hill (@allhailhann) September 9, 2019