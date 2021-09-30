NBA Star Trae Young Says Appearing on WWE SmackDown ‘Was a Cool Experience’

– Earlier this month, NBA star and Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young made an appearance on WWE SmackDown at the Madison Square Garden, backing the heels in a 10-man tag match. Speaking to GQ’s Tres Dean, Trae Young discussed his WWE appearance. He stated the following:

“[Laughs] They wanted me to come out, show some ‘love’ to the crowd, and just have some fun. It was such a cool idea. I was a fan when I was a kid and my little brother watched it a bit, so he told me I had to do it when they called. The fans weren’t too happy to see me but it was a cool experience.”

You can see some video highlights of Trae Young appearing on WWE SmackDown below: