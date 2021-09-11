wrestling / News
NBA Star Trae Young Appears on Smackdown, Allies With Heels In Tag Match
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young made his return to Madison Square Garden on WWE Smackdown, backing up the heels in a 10-man tag team match. Young, who shut down the New York Nicks in the NBA Playoffs, appeared on tonight’s show to corner Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, & Otis in a match against the Mysterios, Big E, Rick Boogs, and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Young got the expected boos from the crowd and got involved in the match, choking Rey Mysterio against the ropes before he was ejected from the ringside area. The babyfaces won the match soon after.
Guess who's back in @TheGarden?! 🧊#SmackDown @TheTraeYoung @ATLHawks pic.twitter.com/ow7VyTsAci
— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2021
.@TheTraeYoung was just trying to have @SamiZayn's back! #SmackDown @ATLHawks @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/0hrseHbNLc
— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2021
YOU'RE OUTTA HERE, @TheTraeYoung!!!#SmackDown @TheGarden @ATLHawks pic.twitter.com/KVncvB3YwE
— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2021
