NBA’s Enes Kanter Teases Move to WWE & Alliance With Paul Heyman After His NBA Career

New York Knicks Center Enes Kanter recently spoke with Vice, teasing a move to the WWE and alliance with Paul Heyman once his NBA career is done.

“I’m actually talking to the people over there now. Vince McMahon, he knows me. I had dinner with [Paul Heyman] two, three days ago. I asked him how long he’s gonna do this and he said ‘as long as Brock [Lesnar] goes, I go, and then I’m with you.’ I’m like yes! Seriously. I’m really serious about it.”