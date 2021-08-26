NBA’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Poses With AEW Stars Following Dynamite

As we previously reported, NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was awarded with a replica AEW title during last night’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping. However, that’s not all, as Giannis was also backstage to pose for photos with Sting, Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs and Jade Cargill. You can see photos of Giannis at the show below.

