NBC and FOX Holding TV Upfronts Today, Will Include WWE

May 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that NBCUniversal and FOX will both have their TV upfronts today, which will likely include WWE programming.

NBCUniversal’s will be held this morning at Radio City Music Hall. RAW will be included. NXT may also be mentioned, if the two sides come to an agreement on rights to the show. The rights deal for NXT is currently set to expire in September.

FOX will hold their upfronts at the Manhattan Center this afternoon. Obviously, this will include Smackdown.

