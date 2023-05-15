wrestling / News
NBC and FOX Holding TV Upfronts Today, Will Include WWE
May 15, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that NBCUniversal and FOX will both have their TV upfronts today, which will likely include WWE programming.
NBCUniversal’s will be held this morning at Radio City Music Hall. RAW will be included. NXT may also be mentioned, if the two sides come to an agreement on rights to the show. The rights deal for NXT is currently set to expire in September.
FOX will hold their upfronts at the Manhattan Center this afternoon. Obviously, this will include Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Bob Orton Believes Doctors Have Told Randy Orton To Not Return To The Ring
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Vader As A Shell Of Himself in WWE, Changing Raw’s Approach After WrestleMania 13
- Demolition’s Smash on WWE’s Mistake for Their Rivalry With Legion of Doom