NBC Posts Job Openings For WWE/Peacock Positions

NBCUniversal is looking for some new talent to help them with WWE on Peacock. The company posted several New York City-based job openings for WWE/Peacock, seeking a Supervising Producer, a Brand Marketing Manager, and a Brand Marketing Director.

The responsibilities for each are below:

Supervising Producer, WWE/Peacock

The Supervising Producer, WWE will be an experienced and passionate creative professional, focused on the conception and production of assets and campaigns (in partnership with WWE) to promote WWE content available on Peacock. These campaigns will use key WWE content to drive both customer acquisition and engagement/retention.

The Peacock Creative team is tasked with developing industry-leading solutions to market our brand and content to consumers. A successful candidate will not only have experience in content marketing, but great creative and production skills; they’ll be a proactive resource across the business, adept at managing a high-volume of assignments day-to-day while also thinking strategically about how to attack problems down the road.

The Supervising Producer will work closely with creative and production teams at WWE to ensure a seamless partnership when it comes to marketing key priorities including live pay-per-views, WWE Originals, and WWE library content. They will oversee the work of internal editors/designers and external vendors tasked with developing and executing creative marketing ideas and campaigns, while meeting with WWE regularly to make sure that the creative expression of our initiatives are closely aligned. The candidate should have a reel of relevant work that shows their conceptual prowess, eye for design, copywriting skills, strategic thinking, and industry-leading creative marketing.

Roles and Responsibilities could include, but are not limited to:

* Providing creative leadership on all WWE/Peacock marketing campaigns – managing all facets of creative development from briefing and creative production, through execution and delivery.

* Serve as key creative point of contact with external WWE creative and production teams for planning, production and approval of Peacock marketing assets

* Partner with internal Project Manager, designer and Marketing lead on all campaigns.

* Liaise with internal departments and teams for all WWE marketing needs

* Concept, script and execute marketing assets when necessary.

* Partner cross-functionally with Growth Marketing and Social Marketing teams on initiatives to create cultural impact, and drive customer acquisition and retention

* Help ensure seamless execution and delivery of creative assets to relevant internal partners and platforms

* Creatively lead remote or live production shoots with WWE talent when necessary.

* Work alongside designers and production team to create and produce all content

* Ensure all campaigns are aligned with overall Peacock brand and design guidelines

* Help out on other key Peacock marketing priorities beyond WWE including Peacock Brand campaigns, Peacock Sports campaigns, Peacock Originals campaigns, and campaigns for key Peacock library content

Manager, Brand Marketing – WWE Network/Peacock

Peacock is seeking an innovative marketer to join the team and help expand brand marketing for WWE Network on Peacock. This marketer will report to and support the Director, Brand Marketing – WWE Network, in the creation and execution of best-in-class marketing campaigns to support WWE Network on Peacock.

Responsibilities including, but not limited to the following:

* Build and implement cross-company marketing plans for WWE Network on Peacock – collaborating across Peacock Marketing Teams and WWE to ensure a cohesive and comprehensive campaign.

* Work with internal teams (i.e., media, performance, CRM, Social, Editorial, etc.) to closely monitor campaign performance and optimize accordingly. This includes identifying and prioritizing events that over-index in high-value users and then proactively migrating them from key live events (i.e., WrestleMania) into consuming other content on the platform to reduce likelihood of ‘one-and-done’ acquisitions.

* Spearhead After-Action Reports to share Peacock Marketing effectiveness, insights and propose future recommendations.

* Assume role of operational liaison between Peacock and WWE to support marketing opportunities. This includes maintaining active request list of inventory and promotional placements across WWE to amplify WWE Network on Peacock through on-air promotion (RAW, NXT & Smackdown), WWE newsletter, website and social platforms.

* Monitor WWE stories and partner with Peacock/WWE social teams to recommend engagement opportunities that continue to amplify key moments/opportunities for WWE Network on Peacock.

* Build, manage and grow strong partner relationships across WWE.

* Coordinate engagement efforts to amplify WWE Network offering on Peacock.

* Support transition of WWE Network subscribers & registered fans to Peacock. Monitor migration rate and propose tactics to improve acquisition, retention and content consumption. Spearhead data sharing between WWE and Peacock to super serve this audience.

Director, Brand Marketing – WWE Network/Peacock

Peacock is seeking an innovative marketer to join the team and lead brand marketing for WWE Network. This marketer will help create and execute best-in-class marketing campaigns to support WWE Network on Peacock. The Director will help lead a cross-functional team and will report to the Vice President, Brand Marketing.

Responsibilities including, but not limited to the following:

* Develop and launch innovative cross-functional brand and service marketing campaigns for WWE Network offerings (working with VP, Brand Marketing and internal teams) and ensure Peacock is positioned as the exclusive streaming destination for the WWE Universe, speaking to its USPs, diversity (breadth and depth) of content and unique product features.

* Implement clear, actionable marketing plans, including data informed pulses and supporting tactics (multi-platform media, social, partnerships and press-worthy promotional stunts) to position Peacock’s WWE Network offering as unique, timely, buzzy and must-watch.

* Collaborate with WWE on development and execution of campaigns, balancing the overall interest of the WWE brand while also advocating for unique/compelling opportunities to extend the Peacock integration and promotional exposure.

* Collaborate with WWE TV team in promotion of WWE Network on Peacock throughout linear footprint (RAW, NXT & Smackdown).

* Partner with WWE Live Events, Social, CRM, Digital and Creative Design teams to create and distribute marketing materials promoting WWE Network on Peacock.

* Lead periodic business reviews for Peacock and WWE leadership on marketing campaigns and overall business health.

* Support the migration of WWE Network subscribers (active & lapsed) and registered fans. This includes the communication of the transition and super-servicing these customers throughout this process and beyond.

* Advocate for prioritization of WWE Network throughout the year that are unique, high-value marketing opportunities to drive the overall Peacock business (i.e., marketing of specific live events, etc.).

* Maximize paid (coordinate with media lead), owned and earned media to generate buzz, maximize effectiveness and drive measurable KPIs including awareness, demand, NPS, customer acquisition and usage.

* Ensure messaging/tactics work across the entire funnel (on-product and off) consistently, effectively and can be customized based on customer affinities, passions, usage behavior and point of consumption.

* Work closely to monitor campaign performance and optimize accordingly. This includes proactively migrating users from key live events (i.e., WrestleMania) into consuming other content on the platform to reduce likelihood of ‘one-and-done’ acquisitions.

* Partner with Creative Services to brief, guide, and manage agencies and 3rd party partners to develop best-in-class creative to elevate Peacock’s WWE Network offering and, in doing so, the brand at large.