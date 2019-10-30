wrestling / News
NBC Sports Chicago Reacts to ‘Cubs’ Squash Match on Raw: ‘We like AEW Better Anyway’
– NBC Sports Chicago had a comeback for the “Chicago Cubs” being squashed on Raw, and it’s music to AEW’s ears. Following the match on Raw where The Viking Raiders lost to Mike Sydal and Kyle Roberts, who were billed as the Chicago Cubs, the NBCS Chicago Cubs Twitter account said they bigger fans of Dynamite.
That, of course, brought out responses from Cody and Brandi. You can see the various tweets below:
We like @AEWrestling better anyway. https://t.co/WDLtDhDF0Y
— Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) October 29, 2019
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 29, 2019
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 30, 2019
