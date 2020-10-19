NBC Stars, NBA Draft Prospect Hype Tonight’s Raw

NBCUniversal is going in heavy to promote tonight’s season premiere of Raw with some stars of NBC shows and an NBA Draft prospect appearing in videos promoting the show. You can see posts from WWE below on Twitter with Superstore’s Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Skylar Astin, and basketball star Tyrese Haliburton hyping tonight’s show:

.@SkylarAstin of @ZoeysPlaylist is ready to WALK WITH ELIAS tonight on the season premiere of #WWERaw! Will you be needing a backup singer tonight, @IAmEliasWWE? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SDIqOP7XfN — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2020