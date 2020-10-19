wrestling / News

NBC Stars, NBA Draft Prospect Hype Tonight’s Raw

October 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Logo 2019 WWE

NBCUniversal is going in heavy to promote tonight’s season premiere of Raw with some stars of NBC shows and an NBA Draft prospect appearing in videos promoting the show. You can see posts from WWE below on Twitter with Superstore’s Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Skylar Astin, and basketball star Tyrese Haliburton hyping tonight’s show:

