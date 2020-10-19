wrestling / News
NBC Stars, NBA Draft Prospect Hype Tonight’s Raw
NBCUniversal is going in heavy to promote tonight’s season premiere of Raw with some stars of NBC shows and an NBA Draft prospect appearing in videos promoting the show. You can see posts from WWE below on Twitter with Superstore’s Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Skylar Astin, and basketball star Tyrese Haliburton hyping tonight’s show:
.@BenMFeldman & @lauren_ash of @NBCSuperstore feel the chilling presence of @WWEBrayWyatt & @AlexaBliss_WWE ahead of #WWERaw's season premiere TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/AgiBnxpw5L
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2020
.@SkylarAstin of @ZoeysPlaylist is ready to WALK WITH ELIAS tonight on the season premiere of #WWERaw!
Will you be needing a backup singer tonight, @IAmEliasWWE? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SDIqOP7XfN
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2020
The #HurtBusiness and #NBADraft prospect @TyHaliburton22 taking over the @NBA and the @WWE?
Sounds like a SLAM DUNK combination in honor of #WWERaw's season premiere!
Whaddya say, @The305MVP? pic.twitter.com/6v2KXRqu3D
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2020
