NBC Universal Posts Creative Director Job Opening For Peacock Sports & WWE

NBC Universal is on the hunt for a Creative Director for Peacock Sports & WWE. The company posted a new job listing seeking someone to “help develop and manage the creative expression of Peacock” in relation to sports and live events.

You can check out the full job listing below:

The Creative Director will help develop and manage the creative expression of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, as it pertains to our Sports and Live Events. The Creative Director will oversee internal makers/designers and external vendors tasked with developing and executing creative marketing ideas and campaigns. The Creative Director will plan and execute multiplatform campaigns for Peacock’s large and growing collection of sports and live events, including Premier League, Golf, Football, Nascar, Olympics, Tennis, and more, as well as WWE (the full content library as well as monthly Premium Live Events).

Responsibilities include the development of creative strategies (pulling together research, audience insights, cultural insights, and creative insights into an actionable plan for the development of industry-leading and highly effective consumer campaigns), planning and executing asset capt ure/shoots, architecting multi-faceted campaign concepts that work across the entire marketing funnel, and working in partnership with marketing teams to ensure that campaigns stay on track, on-budget, and deliver on-key KPIs, with constant optimization based on data.

Additional responsibilities:

Develop creative ideas to help position and market Peacock content around cultural milestones and events. Work with Sales/Trade/ Affiliate/Growth/Press partners on creative needs/assets and custom marketing elements.

Partner cross-functionally with Performance Marketing and Social Marketing teams on initiatives to create cultural impact, and drive customer acquisition and retention.

Collaborate seamlessly with the NBC Sports team on strategy, creative and execution, forming deep and meaningful partnerships with key stakeholders across the NBC organization.

Work cross-functionally with brand and on-platform teams to inform sports content choices in overarching company initiatives.

Develop creative assets (trailer, key art, taglines) for unscripted sports original documentaries and series.

Qualifications

• At least 9 years of experience conceptualizing and executing full-funnel, A/V and static campaigns for sports properties for an Entertainment, Digital Media and/or direct-to-consumer brand; including but not limited to: social, digital, out of home, connected TV, & broadcast.

• Must have experience and expertise across various sports and live events.

• Experience working in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial culture.

• Experience managing teams and a proven ability to lead and motivate staff and partners. Excellent writing, strategic development, and presentation skills.

• Experience driving metrics-driven campaigns—reviewing and analyzing campaign performance data & optimizing creative accordingly.

• Must be willing to work in New York City, Stamford, or Los Angeles at NBCUniversal hubs.

