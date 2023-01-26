NBCU CEO Comments On Possibly Buying WWE

In an interview with Deadline, NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell spoke about the possibility of the company buying WWE, which is said to be gearing up for a sale. Vince McMahon returned to the company earlier this month to prepare the company for a potential sale, and they’ve even hired advisors like JPMorgan. While asked about WWE, Shell didn’t mention them directly, but said NBCU is open to making investments.

Shell said: “We are always looking for bolt-on acquisitions that bolster our businesses. Two examples: We bought DreamWorks [Animation]… and it has been paying off steadily since our acquisition. Just now, with Puss In Boots [The Last Wish], which is a big hit at the box office and really our entrance back into the Shrek universe, continues to make that acquisition look really favorable. And our Blumhouse investment over time, where we’re partners with Jason Blum, and we have a big hit, M3GAN, this month, which is coming out of that investment.“