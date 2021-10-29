NBCUniversal CEO Praises Peacock in Earnings Call: ‘Everything Is Heading In The Right Direction’

NBCUniversal is happy with the performance of Peacock, according to CEO Jeff Shell as noted on an earnings call. The media conglomerate held the call to report its financial results for Q3, and Deadline reports that Shell said the service is “way ahead of where we expected to be.”

Peacock is the streaming home of WWE as well as Universal and NBC, and Shell noted that the company is heading in the direction the company wants. It must be said that the company did not provide any updated user numbers for the service.

“Everything on Peacock is heading in the right direction,” Shell said. “There’s really nothing, from a trajectory perspective, that’s any different than it was last quarter or the quarter before. All metrics are pointed up. Our usage continues to be great, our mix of users continues to be great. We added a few million more subs, more monthly active users.”

He continued, “The company couldn’t be more excited about where Peacock is. We’ve been a business for just over a year and we’re already more than a third of what Hulu is now, which is a service that’s more than a decade in the making.”