NBCUniversal Reportedly Not Happy With Brock Lesnar & Becky Lynch Being on Smackdown

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch are returning to WWE as part of the Smackdown brand, and a new report says NBCUniversal is not happy about that. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, officials at NBCUniversal and USA Network are not pleased that the two big stars are moving to the FOX-airing brand.

The report (per Wrestling Inc) notes also that officials at the network weren’t happy about the fact that neither Lesnar nor Lynch were used on Monday’s episode of Raw, unlike John Cena who appeared on both brands despite working a Smackdown feud with Roman Reigns.

It was noted that WWE officials “reassured” NBCU and USA Network executives by staying that this was temporary considering that the WWE Draft is coming in early October, when WWE will shift the rosters around.

Lesnar and Lynch are both expected to appear on Friday’s episode of Smackdown.