NBCUniversal To Seek Primetime TV Rates For Peacock Ads

WWE Network is now on Peacock in the United States, and a new report says that the streaming service is looking to command primetime-level ad rates for its content. Variety reports that NBC will be seeking primetime TV rates for ads that run on the streaming service, according to NBCUniversal president of advertising sales and partnerships Laura Molen. Molen told the outlet, “We are committed to building this space for marketers and keeping consumer engagement around their ads. Our pricing is going to reflect this.”

The move is expected to lead to some frenzied negotiations, as ad spending on streaming services that allow ads will likely jump significantly this year as ad spending on TV outlets is slowing. The move comes as more and more consumers leave traditional television for streaming options. NBC is putting episodes of new content like Young Rock and This Is Us on Peacock within 24 hours after airing for Premium customers, which is the $4.99 tier that includes premium content plus ads.

The result is that the marketplace for ad spending on streaming services is becoming crowded between services like Peacock, Hulu, Tubi, and individual network services. While demand is stronger, that also means that pricing concessions may need to be made. However, Molen remained confident, saying, “We are just looking at all the signs, the economy, and we believe this will be a strong marketplace …. We are projecting to have similar reach to broadcast primetime on key demographics, including audiences between 18 and 49 by the time the fall comes.”