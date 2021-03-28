NBCUniversal & WWE Issue Statements on Programming Edits for Peacock Service

– The New York Times has published an article on NBCUniversal editing out racially insensitive and offensive material from WWE content following the transfer of the WWE Network content to the Peacock streaming service in the United States. As previously reported, Peacock removed problematic content from past WWE shows. These include the angle involving Roddy Piper wearing blackface at WrestleMania 6 for his match with Bad News Brown. Vince McMahon using a racial slur at Survivor Series 2005 was also removed.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Peacock is looking to review over 17,000 hours of WWE programming and will remove any material that the service believes doesn’t align with the media company’s standards and practices. Also, WWE is being informed of any edits that are made.

In the latest story from The New York Times, both NBCUniversal/Peacock and WWE offered statements on the edits. According to NBC Universal, Peacock is “reviewing WWE content to ensure it aligns with Peacock’s standards and practices,” as it does other shows and films on the platform.

Also, WWE added on the process, “Peacock and WWE are reviewing all past content to ensure it fits our 2021 standards.”

The migration of WWE Network to the streaming service began on March 18. Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for WWE content starting April 4. The current reported goal is to have all of WWE’s classic content reviewed and available to stream by before SummerSlam 2021 later this year.